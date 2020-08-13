A Salina woman reported her garage was broken into and two jars of coins are missing.

Salina police said the burglary happened sometime between 8:15 p.m. Tuesday and 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Reynolds Street.

Police said that on Wednesday the owner, a 27-year-old Salina woman, noticed the garage door was up about 2 feet off the ground after it had been closed and locked.

Two full jars of coins, one estimated to contain about $1,000 and the other estimated at $500, were missing.

Police said it appeared someone pried a plywood insert away from the door to get into the garage. The owner also found the back gate to her yard open.

Total loss in the theft, including damage to the garage door, is $1,525.