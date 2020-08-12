One thing came into clearer focus for the start of school in El Dorado USD 490 Aug. 26 — the mode the district will be in.

The Board of Education voted Aug. 11 to begin the school year in the "Hybrid 1" model.

"This means that half of our students will attend in-person on Aug. 26 and half will attend in-person on Aug. 27. On Aug. 28, all students will work remotely," said Kimberly Koop, Director of Information Services for El Dorado schools.

From Aug. 31 through Sept. 4 the district will continue in the hybrid model — half of students will be in school buildings on Monday and Wednesday and working remotely on Tuesday and Thursday, while the other half will be in buildings Tuesday and Thursday and working remotely Monday and Wednesday. All students will work remotely on Friday..

Parents who selected for their children to attend remote-only will not be affected by this board decision.

"We may need to adjust the last name groupings based upon our enrollment numbers. We will release those groupings as soon as possible," Koop said.