The spring semester had barely finished, and Megan Dorantes was deliberating whether she would return to Washburn University for her sophomore year.

It was either that or stay home in Kansas City, Kan., and take community college courses for a semester or two, which could be cheaper and would allow her to stay home with her parents, Christine and Cesar Dorantes.

But as Dorantes kept thinking on it, she met with academic counselors and decided the disruption of transferring wouldn’t be worth it.

"The minute Washburn said they were reopening campus and that we could come back, I was like, ‘Bet. Say no more,’ " Dorantes joked. "Some people said it would be a waste, that it would be online, and why was I going back, but this way, I get my independence, the college experience and it helps my parents not to have to deal with me. It’s so nice to be back and be here with my friends."

With her parents’ help to move in, Dorantes joined about 600 other students who made the same decision to return to live in the university’s residence halls. Typically scheduled for a hectic single day before classes, this year’s move-in started Tuesday and goes through Thursday to allow for smaller, staggered crowds and social distancing.

This year, university officials are trying to reduce residential density, such as by converting double-occupancy rooms to single occupancy, although students still have the option of bunking up with a roommate. Additionally, Washburn is keeping some rooms on standby as potential quarantine spaces for students who may be exposed to COVID-19.

Alongside mascot Mr. Ichabod, university president Jerry Farley greeted students and their helpers as they moved in Tuesday morning. Now entering his 24th year as president, Farley in the past has helped students carry things to their rooms, but he chose to greet and cheer students on from the sidelines this year to maintain social distancing.

"Even though this virus is trying to slow us all down, we’re going to show the virus that we’re going to keep going," Farley said. "We’ve got a great plan this year for how our students are going to get a great education, and we’ll have fun doing it. The virus will be running out of town before we finish."

Most classes will start Monday, and students will have a variety of options in how they choose to learn. Farley said officials changed classroom layouts to keep students and staff 6 feet apart. Those rooms’ occupancy has now dropped to about 40% or less, Farley said, but in any case, most rooms have been fitted with technology to record and livestream lectures.

University officials have also embarked a on a public health campaign across campus, with signage on social distancing, handwashing and basic health precautions plastering doors and hallway bulletin boards. The university’s biggest challenge, then, will be advocating for students and staff to take personal responsibility of their health and others’ well-being.

"We feel pretty good that we have things put in place so that (campus) is as safe as anyone can really get," Farley said.

Grace Engel, senior from Wichita and a third-year residential assistant, greeted residents at a table with welcome packets. As a residential assistant, Engel’s job in the past involved building community between residents, but with the social distancing practices, that will now be a more difficult task.

"Obviously it’s going to be harder for us to bond with them," Engel said. "They won’t even be able to see my face. In past years, it was a lot easier, because we could meet with them, introduce ourselves and tell them who we are as people, but there’s a lot lost to that now."

But Engel said she is confident that she and other residential assistants will figure out ways to build interaction, such as outdoor programs or coordinating Zoom calls between residents in the same hall.

"We’re really trying to build that community," she said. "We live next to each other, but it’s still going to be a bridge."

Upstairs in Dorantes’ room, she and her dad shuffled desks and cabinets around in her suite. Compared to last year, Dorantes said, she wanted to be more intentional about how she decorated her room, since she figures she will be spending most of the semester in it.

"As far as socializing, I know that’s going to be a big challenge," she said. "I’m a big social butterfly and I love to hang out with my friends, but with the social distancing, I might just have to stay home."