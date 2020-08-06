People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.
Eugene Harold Ellis, 56, in connection with aggravated battery, 8/5.
Dustin James Spooner, 35, in connection with theft, 8/5.
Landrey Brooks Hall, 39, in connection with forgery, 8/5.
Keithan Shawn Kirk, 34, in connection with burglary, theft, 8/5.
Louis Carl Oliver, 58, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 8/5.
David Austin Workman, 33, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, theft, 8/5.