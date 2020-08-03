Topeka police said they responded late Sunday to scenes of separate traffic crashes in which a motorcyclist was killed and a child suffered injuries that were considered life-threatening.

The names and ages of the man and the child weren’t being released Monday.

Lt. John Trimble said officers were called about 11:23 p.m. Sunday to the 1100 block of S.W. Lane, where they found a man had died from his injuries after being thrown from the motorcycle he was riding. The man had not been wearing a helmet.

Trimble said police were called about 8:38 p.m Sunday to S.E. 6th and Lake, where they found a child had been struck by a vehicle.

The child was taken to a hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening, Trimble said. Police questioned the driver and witnesses, he said.