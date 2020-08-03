The latest round of testing results of COVID-19 was released recently by Manor of the Plains in Dodge City.

The facility had undergone a new round of tests after an employee tested positive for the virus, a mere two weeks after receiving an all-clear.

According to Manor of the Plains, all residents and employees, 144 in total, that were tested on July 28 were negative for the coronavirus.

"Our team has worked very hard, and continues to work hard, to keep our residents health and safe," said Manor of the Plains executive director John Van Hook. "We feel fortunate to have all negative test results."

Manor of Plains community medical doctor Dr. Jeremy Presley will continue to work closely with the Ford County Health Department as no additional testing has been required at this time for the campus and the reopening plan that had been in the process of beginning will restart in the coming week per the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services.

"The community will continue with the preventive measures we have in place for combating COVID-19," said Lisa Diehl, PMMA communications director. "These measures include wearing personal protective equipment as recommended by the CDC, employee screening as they arrive for work. We encourage all staff members to follow CDC guidelines and best practices as these are continually updated and educate all staff to stay at home if they are experiencing symptoms of a respiratory illness or not feeling well.

"We will continue to monitor residents for signs and symptoms of respiratory illness and other COVID-19 symptoms during each shift."

