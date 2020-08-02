All occupants successfully self-evacuated Saturday afternoon as fire did an estimated $10,250 damage at a building that formerly housed a chiropractic office at 206 S.W. Topeka Blvd., authorities said. No one was hurt.

The fire was under investigation and its cause remained unknown, said Topeka Fire Marshal Todd Harrison.

He said firefighters were called at 4:44 p.m. to the scene, where they found smoke coming from the single-story structure.

Firefighters quickly put out the blaze, containing it to one room where it appeared to have started in a mattress just inside the front entry door, Harrison said.

Damage was estimated at $10,000 to the structure and $250 to its contents, he said.

Firefighters were assisted at the scene by Evergy, Kansas Gas Service and an ambulance crew from American Medical Response, Harrison said.

No working smoke detectors were found in the house, he said.