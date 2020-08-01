For Rice County native, Larry Meredith, growing up during the 1950s in rural Kansas was special – no internet, lots of friends and lots of room to roam.

In his newest book, "Real, Rural: Growing Up Rural in the 1950s," Meredith tells tales about Bushton, the 1950s and his graduating class of 12.

"Nobody worried about the competition between the two grocery stores on Main St. and they drove to Lyons or Great Bend to do their serious shopping," Meredith wrote.

The book, complete with pictures, examines a tight-knit town that was held together by the bonds of friendship. Meredith’s wife to be, Alice, grew up on a farm in Bushton, a town that was originally named Sorghum. Meredith spent a lot of time on that farm, especially during harvest season.

"Most everything we did evolved around school and churches," Meredith said.

By including reminiscences from former residents, especially those he graduated with, Meredith makes a more well-rounded picture of the area. He also includes Kansas facts and examines issues of the time, including McCarthyism and the Korean War.

"The fifties were an important time for this country," Meredith said. "A lot of things that the country takes for granted were invented in the fifties – TV, rock ‘n roll. It was a significant time."

This former journalist is also the author of "This Cursed Valley," "Cast a Giant Shadow: Hollywood Movie Great Ted White" and "The Evolution of American Movies and TV in the 20th Century."

Along with his wife Ally, Meredith lives in the Colorado mountains - close to his children and grandchildren.

"Growing up in a rural community was not all bad," Meredith said. "We had plenty of stuff to keep us occupied."

For more information about "Real, Rural," go to Raspberry Creek Books.