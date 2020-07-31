Downtown Topeka’s annual Tap That Brew Festival has been canceled.

According to a news release from Rosa Cavazos, vice president of resource development and events for the Greater Topeka Partnership, event organizers chose to cancel the festival because of safety concerns surrounding COVID-19.

The festival was scheduled to take place Saturday, Sept. 19.

"We are deeply saddened to have to cancel one of Topeka’s most popular events," Downtown Topeka Inc. president Vince Frye said in a statement. "However, the safety and well-being of our residents and visitors comes first. This is a signature event for Downtown Topeka, and we look forward to once again hosting it in 2021."

Cavazos said GTP’s resource development and events team is making sure its events fit within the county’s safety guidelines.

"In this case, we had to take into consideration the size of the event, the limited social distancing options and the risks involved with having so many people in one place, even with it being outdoors," Cavazos said.

People who have already purchased tickets will be reimbursed.