We're just a few days away from local and state elections with important consequences. We're far from the conclusion of a health care pandemic that has wrecked much of the nations' economy, caused heartbreaking deaths and left us with much uncertainty.

Will it be safe to send children back to school or is there more harm by keeping them away from classes? Add racial divides, blue and red state politics, challenges to law and order plus other factors making us a far from united country and one can make a strong argument for going back until Jan. 1 and starting 2020 completely over.

Since that isn't possible, let’s pause to remember how fortunate most of us are when compared to those in many other countries and those who are fighting poor health, injuries, discrimination in its many forms or simply without the basics of food, adequate shelter and enough money to make ends meet.

Too many take for granted being born in the greatest country on earth. We owe most of our blessings from being Americans and sacrifices made by so many in the past that allow us to enjoy the comforts and freedoms of today. Not to say other countries don't have similar advantages but time after time the United States has shown leadership and courage through everything from helping win world wars against aggressive countries and individuals to putting men on the moon.

We are in a position to do what virtually no other nation can do and usually put that ability to work for the good of other people we don't even know.

Our national election this year again seems to be a mess. Many of us weren't happy with the choice we were given for president four years ago and it doesn't look any better for November. Something is seriously wrong when the United States can't produce any better quality candidates than Donald J. Trump and Joe Biden. We certainly have capable people out there but many of the most qualified are not willing to get involved in politics while those that do have a hard time holding onto both their principals and their office.

Despite these turbulent, often confusing and sometimes frightening times we will make it through unless God decides he (or she) has seen enough and pulls the plug for a second coming. Those who enjoy their health, reasonable financial and living conditions, family and friends should not only be grateful daily but step up to meet the continuing challenge of helping the less fortunate, sacrifice for others and give thanks for what we have daily.

