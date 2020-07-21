Smoky Hill Museum Street Fair officials announced Tuesday that they’ve decided to cancel this year’s event due to COVID-19.

The street fair was scheduled to take place on the fourth Saturday in September.

"The health and well-being of our guests and community, as well as that of our volunteers and staff, is our number one priority," said Museum Director Susan Hawksworth in a statement. "In addition, with the prevalence of COVID-19 still in our community, we believe it is best not to hold the event to help prevent the spread of the virus,"

Planning for this year’s event would’ve started in March or April, but COVID-19 halted that when the museum was shutdown during the stay-at-home order. Officials stated that it would be impossible to plan an event with the museum still closed and reduced staffing.

"Recent regional cancellations of outdoor events including the Tri-River Fair, the Kansas State Fair, and the Plaza Art Fair in Kansas City demonstrate the broad concern for the pandemic and large outdoor public gatherings," Salina Arts & Humanities Director Brad Anderson said in a statement. "I believe the museum staff is making responsible decision during these challenging times."

Smoky Hill Museum is hoping to reopen early this fall and is looking forward to the 2021 addition of the street fair.