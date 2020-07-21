Fire did an estimated $5,000 damage Monday evening to a vacant mobile home at 205 S.E. 25th, Lot 31, authorities said.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the blaze was undetermined and under investigation, said Topeka Fire Marshal Todd Harrison.

He said firefighters were called just after 7:30 p.m Monday to the scene, where they found smoke and flames coming from the mobile home.

Firefighters attacked the blaze and kept it confined to that structure, Harrison said.

No working smoke detectors were found in the home, he said.

Topeka firefighters were assisted at the scene by the Topeka Police Department, Kansas Gas Service and Evergy, Harrison said.

He asked anyone with information regarding the fire to call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or toll-free at 800-222-TIPS (8477).