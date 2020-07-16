As we reach mid-summer it is very common to see many fescue lawns getting irregular brown areas that can seem to appear overnight. This rapid change in turf quality causes homeowners to wonder what is causing the discolored turf and what they might be able to do about the problem.

What to look for

Brown patch fungus is the culprit and this disease in fescue lawns causes random small and large circular brown areas in the lawn that begin to thin out and look sick. To identify brown patch, examine the turf leaf blades in the areas around the edge of the brown circular patch where healthy turf meets the sick looking turf and look for tan lesions on the leaf blades.

Warm temperatures cause development

Brown patch disease is favored by warm night temperatures and extended periods of leaf wetness. If you go outside in the morning and the lawn is covered with dew and the temperature is in the high 60s or higher, it means that conditions are right for brown patch. The fungus is primarily a leaf pathogen and does not attack the roots.

During severe outbreaks, the fungus may invade the lower leaf sheaths and crown and kill plants. But in most cases, the turfgrass can recover from brown patch. This recovery may take several weeks, depending on weather. The longer the weather conditions stay hot, the greater the chance that damage will increase.

What to do

There really is no easy way to eliminate brown patch from a lawn. It will persist indefinitely in the soil and is a soil borne disease. The disease is not carried from one lawn to another which is a common misperception. In almost all cases, the limiting factor for brown patch development is the weather, not the amount of fungal inoculum in the soil. The disease only develops when weather conditions are right.

Although you can’t eliminate the fungus, cultural practices — especially irrigation — can help control it. If you water, don't water in the evening; instead, water early in the morning. This will help decrease the number of hours the leaf tissue remains wet and susceptible to infection. Be careful not to overwater or water too often as this not only wastes water but contributes to more disease pressure. Also, don't over-fertilize and avoid lawn fertilization when brown patch is active. Finally, don’t mow too short. Fescue should be maintained at a height of 3 to 3.5 inches.

Fungicides can help in preventing brown patch if applied correctly with proper timing, but the two most commonly used products by professionals (Heritage and ProStar) are quite expensive. Homeowners do have access to some other products labeled for brown patch including chlorothalonil (Daconil), thiophanate-methyl (Scotts Lawn Fungus Control), and propiconazole (Bayer Fungus Control for Lawns, Fertilome Liquid Systemic, others).

The typical recommendation is not to use fungicides unless you want to maintain a blemish-free yard and are willing to pay for it. In those cases, you would need to be on a preventative spray program, which is very expensive and usually best applied by a professional. Remember fungicides do not cure an infection already present but can help suppress the disease and aid in prevention against further infection. Preventative applications, if deemed necessary, should generally begin in mid-June, or when conditions become favorable for brown patch, and continue through August.

Remember that more often than not the turf will recover from brown patch once temperatures cool down. If any dieback does occur, the lawn should be overseeded in September to fill in any bare areas.