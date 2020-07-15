It's too early to tell for sure but it appears the Reno County Planning Commission is headed in the right direction by agreeing to "amend" the counties' wind farm regulations. More specific rules are needed to protect rural property owners in densely populated areas against problems caused by the giant wind turbines while not over-regulating to where wind power development is never possible in our county.

Striking the proper balance will be the trick and challenging for a sub-committee currently drafting a proposal that eventually will come before the planning board and need final county commission approval. Clarity and clean up will take a major re-writing with specific dos and don't despite what two planners said in apparently trying to dumb-down the once unanimous decision to "amend" regulations. One of the boards' most astute and veteran planners, Lisa French, helped steer the group in a solid direction with her comments and conclusions.

It was clear almost from the beginning of Florida headquarter NextEra Energy’s effort to locate a wind farm near Haven, Pretty Prairie and a portion of Cheney Lake that the county’s regulations needed more protective teeth not only for those opposed to wind farms but for developers to know reasonable limits and expectations. Our Chamber of Commerce was asleep at the switch in not getting involved in the dispute more vigorously two years ago on behalf of economic development benefits that wind power can bring. The Chamber is again on the wrong side of progress in being one of three special interest groups that opposed planners making additional rules at a recent public hearing.

The Chamber should be sitting down with opponents and agree, for the sake of fairness, to at least some of their legitimate concerns while simultaneously working to show them the economic importance of wind power to favorable land owners and the county’s overall economic health.

While the denial of NextEras' plans doesn't speak well of inviting wind power to Reno County it also doesn't mean reasonable setback, noise, health, safety and shadow-flicker concerns shouldn't be addressed and adopted. Nor does it mean that well written conditions won't allow another wind proposal application in an area better suited for towers and transmission lines. In a less populated and more business inviting area of the county a wind farm still makes sense and could happen.

A compromise that most (not all because that is impossible) on both sides can accept and live with is what the planning commission and county commission should craft and adopt.

A recent report from the American Wind Energy Association showed the following: Kansas is the third largest state for wind energy capacity; Kansas is home to 39 wind farms with 3160 turbines and another 74 under construction in Clark County; Kansas ranks 5th in the nation in total wind farms and last year corporate buyers bought nearly twice as much wind energy than the past five years combined. Kansas is now second in the nation for wind production and 41 percent of Kansas' electricity now comes from wind.

Compliments to soon retiring Reno County District Judge Tim Chambers for recently making a reasoned, common sense ruling that those anti wind farm petitions didn't have to be notarized and can be considered as part of the courts' overall ruling, which is yet to come and will likely wind up before the Kansas Supreme Court for final settlement.

Throwing out the petitions on what many would consider a legal technicality would have been like changing rules in the middle of a game since petitioners had been advised by multiple legal sources that notarization wasn't necessary before they began seeking signatures.

What our often irrational and unpredictable Kansas Court of Appeals and the Supremes may rule on the notarization and other wind farm legal issues remains unclear, unpredictable and probably a year or more away.

Dan Deming, former general manager of Hutchinson radio station KWBW and former Reno County Commissioner, can be reached at 620-960-6733 or dan.deming2@gmail.com