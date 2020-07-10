Recently I was eavesdropping on people who have no choice in the matter. My children. They really do say the funniest things, come up with the most outlandish conclusions, and identify the simplest joys in life.

This time as I listened to them, oblivious to my silent intrusion to their conversation, they were discussing VBS and why it was canceled, so my curiosity was piqued. My 4 year old, who has —in his mind— necessary input to every conversation he’s ever heard, was convinced beyond the reason of his older sister that VBS was not happening this summer. None of her arguments could satisfy him, none of her evidence could persuade him, he would not be moved. He was convinced VBS was not going to happen.

After a few minutes of enjoying their sibling banter, I asked Burt why he thought VBS was canceled. "Because! The coronavirus! It stops everything. Even church."

Good grief. He may not be able to define a virus, but he tagged the problem with 2020. Obviously we’ve got more problems than a virus…we have the bubbling over of racial tensions, we have an economy that acts like rush hour traffic, we have the canceling of normal life—graduations and funerals and summer camps—we have statues that either need to come down yesterday or be preserved forever, and now we have this mask recommendation that doesn’t seem like a recommendation. Then we have experts on every side of every issue that have Ivy League degrees and websites and fancy titles when they pop up on cable news and tell us if we agree with them its because we’re moral and we want to keep our grandma alive and make American the country it has always strived to be.

Everybody seems to think they’re right about everything and is certain the opposing view is unequivocally wrong. Maybe that surprises us.

There was a divide on the horizon as we approached 2020, and somewhere between March and July we heard the "thump-thump" from the tires beneath us as we crossed the divide. Everybody is on a side of every issue. Everybody is ready to fight. Everybody is ready to vote and protest, ready to boycott this store or that country. And if you’re on the other side of their opinion you’re the problem.

So, how about you Christian? If you’ve been saved by God’s grace, through faith in Christ as a sacrifice for your just punishment, receiving all the righteousness you could ever need from Him…are you living any different than the world ready to take sides and take up a cause and fight like banshees (at least on Facebook) for it? Is your mind wrapped up in statistics? Is your soul unraveling at every new recommendation or finding? Does your countenance spiral out of control at every new awful body-cam video? Is your browser history full of experts telling you how to preserve your life? Or… Or what?

Have we forgotten what Christ expects of us? Have we forgotten He promised us suffering in John 16:33? He did. Have we forgotten Peter told us suffering for what is right is a good thing in I Peter 3:14?

Can I ask why we so commonly expect the good life to be ours just because we love Christ? He didn’t offer you the good life in the here and now. Instead he demanded that you pick up your cross, and deny yourself, and follow Him in Mark 8:34. We haven’t been promised our candidate would win, or our government would do what we think is best and moral. Instead, we have been promised suffering. We’ve been told that our suffering even prepares us for the best of what we hope for in eternity Romans 8:17-18.

Christian, take a moment and check your foundation. If it’s on loving Christ and obeying His word, you’re ready for the storm that’s brewing like we see in Matthew 7:24-27. If you love Christ, then what do you want in this world than to look more like Him? Every argument you loose, every recommendation that turns into legislation, every freedom you give up, every heartache you encounter can cause you too look more like Christ…or cause you to hate those Christ died for.

Christian, not to be rude, but your neighbors don’t need your political opinions or societal fixes, they need freed from the bondage of sin and death, and you have the solution. Don’t be their political enemy, be their good neighbor, and bring them the life giving truth of Christ and His gospel. We live in a Titus 3:3 world where "we ourselves were once foolish, disobedient, led astray, slaves to various passions and pleasures, passing our days in malice and envy, hated by others and hating one another." It’s a world destined for loss and destruction and death. It’s a world that needs the gospel more than anything if we’re ever to see hope and life and change.

Because as Paul continues in Titus 3:4-5 "when the goodness and loving kindness of God our Savior appeared, he saved us, not because of works done by us in righteousness, but according to his own mercy…"

Christians, may we bring a different solution to the problems around us, not policy, but a person, the Lord Jesus Christ who came to this world to save sinners, of whom we are chief. And FYI, VBS is on next week, Burt was wrong. See you there.

Bart Horton is lead pastor at Grace Bible Church.