Four city streets will have repairs on them beginning this year.

The use of funds from the Kansas Secretary of Transportation for damages from the US-50/83 Bypass Project was approved by the Garden City City Commission to repair concrete panels and and trouble spots on Kansas Avenue, Fulton Street, Taylor Avenue and Campus Drive.

Andy Liebelt, interim director of Public Works, said the funds, totaling to $433,073, come from an agreement the city signed for damages for Kansas Avenue for the Bypass Project in 2019 for $320,795 for the city to perform a mill and inlay project on the detour route that went through the city.

The project was extended 28 days beyond the allotted time and the state has increased the payment to the city by $112,278 for that extension and heavy traffic load.

Liebelt said the best use of the funds would be to forgo the 3-inch mill and inlay and instead repair several sites.

The commission voted 5-0 to use the funds for surface improvements on Campus Drive and to receive bids to repair concrete on the Campus Drive intersections at Kansas Avenue and Fulton Street and on Kansas Avenue at 2nd Street, as well as a 3-inch mill and inlay on trouble spots on Campus Drive.

In other business, the commission listened to a presentation on the Garden Rapids at the Big Pool project by the construction manager at risk and the design team on important dates and the timeline for the project.

The new aquatics facility is expected to be open by Memorial Day weekend 2021.