Saline County added 17 positive new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday.

The Saline County Health Department said Friday the total for the county is now 145. The department said 73 cases are being actively monitored and 70 have recovered.

County Health Officer Jason Tiller reminded the community to remain safe and healthy over the holiday weekend as the pandemic continues.

"Celebrate your freedoms by making the right choice and wear a mask, practice social distancing, as well as continued good hand hygiene," Tiller said.