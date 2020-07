Pensacola (Fla.) Christian College honored local students for academic achievement during the 2020 spring semester.

Ottawa’s Justin Rickard and Ashley Rumford were selected to the President’s List. Students named on the President's List earned a semester grade point average of 3.90 or higher.

Ottawa’s Haylee Rumford and Noah Stewart were named to the Dean's List. Students named on the Dean's List earned a semester grade point average of 3.00 or higher.