Bethel College announces the names of students whose spring 2020 semester grades have earned academic distinction.
Students whose semester grade point average is 3.7 or higher are named to the Dean’s List, while those with a GPA of 3.50-3.699 are listed as members of the Honor Roll.
DEAN’S LIST
* Sarah Balzer, Inman
Peyton Fast, Moundridge
Trae Gehring, Pretty Prairie
* Abby Harders, Moundridge
Hailey Hill, Halstead
* Ariel Hinds, Hutchinson
Jeffrey Kauffman, Hutchinson
Jerod Kaufman, Moundridge
Nathaniel Schmucker, Moundridge
Nolan Schrader, McPherson
Adam Sigwing, Halstead
Jessie Thomas, Sedgwick
Alayna Wallace, McPherson
Bryce Wilson, Sterling
* Kaci Wilson, Sterling
* denotes graduating senior
The following area students graduated from Bethel College May 17:
Sarah Balzer, B.A.***, Social Work, Inman
Yahaira Bates, B.A., Psychology, Sterling
Elijah Brockway, B.A., Music, McPherson
Abby Harders, B.A.***, Chemistry, Mathematical Sciences, Moundridge
Ariel Hinds, B.S.N., Nursing, Hutchinson
Tara Schwartz, B.A.**, English, Pretty Prairie
Kaci Wilson, B.S.***, Chemistry, Sterling
B.A. = Bachelor of Arts
B.S. = Bachelor of Science
B.S.N. = Bachelor of Science in Nursing
* = cum laude (with honors), 3.500-3.649 GPA
** = summa cum laude (with high honors), 3.650-3.799 GPA
*** = magna cum laude (with highest honors), 3.800-4.0 GPA