The death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers on May 25 was an unspeakable tragedy, but the nationwide protests that have occurred in its wake have served a positive purpose, Dr. Trent Davis, an African American Salina-based physician, said during a Sunday community event.

"The cruelest trick played on Black people throughout history is to lead them to believe they weren’t important," said Davis, who also is a former Salina mayor. "It’s important for Black people to realize their lives matter. We’re willing to forget, and most important of all, forgive. All we want is to be treated equal. Make us part of society, and the whole society gets better."

Davis was joined by family members and several dozen other people of all ages and races Sunday for a "Restore Humanity" walk and outdoor picnic at the Outdoor Living Room space at the stadium at Kansas Wesleyan University.

The event was hosted by Salina community organizer Miranda Bachman in collaboration with University United Methodist Church. Also participating were members of the Salina Police Department and Saline County Sheriff’s Office, who helped prepare the free meal of hot dogs, chips and potato salad for the marchers and other guests. Dance music was provided by Kevin Lynn.

Bachman, who spearheaded a May 30 candlelight vigil for Floyd at Caldwell Plaza and a May 31 "No Justice No Peace, Know Justice Know Peace" protest march along Santa Fe Avenue in downtown Salina, said it was important to keep the memory of George Floyd alive and to keep emphasizing that "minority lives matter" not only in Salina but throughout the world.

"The first march was intended to be peaceful, to make clear that everyone could be there for peace and love," she said. "I loved the march idea, so we decided to incorporate that with a Father’s Day barbecue."

Bachman said she was pleased that local law enforcement wanted to be involved, "to do something to come together with the community."

"We’re not doing all this to bash on cops," she said. "I have kids, and I really just want there to be good communication between our youth and the police department. I want there to be positive reinforcement that most of our cops are good people."

Explaining policies

Salina Police Chief Brad Nelson, who cooked and served hot dogs during the event, said it was a good opportunity to "have a good time on Father’s Day" and while answering questions from community members about the police department and their policies and procedures.

"We don’t want people to think that we just started looking at these policies," he said. "The majority of police reforms that have occurred since Ferguson (Mo., after the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown) have been addressed by our department. We’ve had de-escalation policies in place for years and have banned chokeholds for years. But there’s always room for improvement. We’re always evolving, and things can always get better."

Bachman said she respects what Chief Nelson has done in the Salina community to help create more positive communication between police officers and the public.

"He really wants to reach out," she said. "He has the best interests of the community at heart."

Make our presence known

Salinan Mike Nash brought six family members to the walk and picnic, several of them wearing George Floyd T-shirts. As an African American man, Nash said it’s important that "we make our presence known and show that we do care."

"It helps to come out and be supportive," he said. "Many of the problems in big cities aren’t as prevalent in smaller communities. Not all cops are bad. There’s ones that just need to be held accountable."

Salinan Caren Bachman said she would have attended the walk and picnic even if her daughter Miranda hadn’t organized it. As the grandmother of mixed-race grandchildren, she stressed that all lives matter, "whether they’re black, white, purple, green or blue."

"We have to be aware of and be respectful of all humans, because anything can happen to anyone," she said. "It’s been really nice to see the community interact positively with the police. It’s good for everyone."

Salinan Beverly Cole said she supports the protests for equality throughout the nation because she believes everyone has something positive to contribute to society and that everyone deserves the opportunity to thrive.

"If I can help the African American community thrive, I want to do that," she said. "If all of us can be part of that happening, it will be good for all of us."