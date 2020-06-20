For the first time in its 66-year history, Coldwell Banker American Home in Topeka is female-owned.

Mother-daughter duo Michelle and Amanda Lewis are taking over at the helm. But while they may be new to company ownership, they are no strangers to the real estate business.

Michelle is the longest-standing employee of Coldwell Banker, having served as the organization’s chief financial officer for 30 years under two former owners.

"This truly is a surreal moment for me," Michelle said. "It has been a 30-year journey for the entire Lewis family."

Bryon Schlosser, who owned Coldwell Banker American Home from 1998 until this year, said the change in ownership was a natural fit and comes at a time when the business is looking to renew its franchisee license with Coldwell Banker Real Estate.

"I’m 74 years old, and having a succession plan has been something I’ve been missing for quite a few years," Schlosser said. "Having somebody I can trust available is really critical. ... This is a deal you would make with your family, and that’s what it feels like."

Though Schlosser is handing over the reins, he’ll remain with the business for the time being and serve as adviser to the new owners. Michelle will continue to work as chief financial officer, and Amanda will become the company’s career development officer.

The pair hopes to spark a renewed sense of enthusiasm for the Coldwell Banker brand and recruit a new generation of real estate professionals.

"With the median age of Realtors in the United States being 52 years old," Amanda said, "we want this to be our opportunity to encourage and educate younger generations that real estate can be a successful and fulfilling career. We see the importance of building the next generation of leaders in our community."

Amanda grew up around the business. She said her mom, Schlosser and Ben Blair, the former owner who chose to affiliate with Coldwell Banker in 1982, have always been her role models.

"I’ve been working here since I was 6 basically," Amanda joked.

She officially joined the firm in 2014 after graduating from the University of Kansas.

Michelle added that her two children essentially grew up in the Coldwell Banker American Home building, 2222 S.W. 29th St., and have done a lot over the years to help out.

Taking over the business, Michelle said, is an exciting opportunity and allows her family to build a legacy around it.

Amanda said the pair has done hours of business training to prepare for the transition, determining how their roles will mesh and how they can most effectively lead the company as family members and business partners.

"It’s hard to shut it off at the end of the day and be family, but I think it’s going to work out really well with our specialties that we each have," Amanda said. "It’s kind of cool because I have the real estate side of it covered, and she has the financial side, which I know a little bit about."

Coldwell Banker American Home has more than 70 real estate agents in the Topeka area, along with about 10 full-time staff members. Other than the management, the structure of the company won’t change much under the new leadership.

According to Michelle, the full-service real estate agency is "home."

"Every day I have the opportunity to work with not only some of my closest friends but what feels like my entire extended family," Michelle said.

And she hopes others feel the same way.

"Moving forward, one of my very own personal goals is for our entire company to achieve a whole new level of enthusiasm for the Coldwell Banker brand," she said. "Every individual who walks through those blue doors should be overwhelmed with a sense of pride that reflects our loyalty, passion, tradition, integrity and most importantly our belief in family."