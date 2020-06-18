This week, the Dodge City Days committee confirmed the festival will be held in 2020, but with a limited schedule of events.

It was recently announced the Dodge City Days Kick Off concert would not be held at United Wireless Arena but the Dodge City Roundup Rodeo will go on as scheduled.

"Dodge City Days is an event that both locals and tourists look forward to each year," said John Bogner, Dodge City Days Committee chairman. "Which makes it extremely difficult for all who have been faced with making these decisions.

"We are excited to announce that the festival has not been canceled, but rather scaled down to ensure the safety and well-being of all in our community."

Some events are going to be planned for 2020 with others selecting to plan more for the 2021 festival.

Currently a listing of events is being planned and will be announced on the www.dodgecitydays.org website, Dodge City Days Facebook page or on the new Dodge City Days app that will be launching in early July.

As the Dodge City Days Committee receives confirmation from event organizers, the list of events will continuously be updated.

"The main priority of all event organizers in Dodge City is to have a safe and healthy environment for fans and festival goers," the committee said. "Each entity has examined their specific event closely to determine if they are willing and able to host their event safely during the COVID-19 pandemic."

