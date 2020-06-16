The Reno County Commission on Tuesday agreed to hold a pair of half-day budget work sessions next week.

The meetings will be the mornings of June 25 and June 26 in the County Commission Chambers. The meetings — during which department heads will give budget presentations — will be open to the public, but not recorded or broadcast through the county’s website.

County administrator Randy Partington advised he’d give the board a quick overview of fund balances and tax projections and then go into the departmental budgets. The Sheriff and Public Works Director will each have an hour; the health department, maintenance and district attorney, 30 minutes each; with all other department heads having 15-minute sessions.