An alligator that recently turned up missing from Manhattan’s Reptile World pet store was found dead late Saturday after being caught in a trap set up along Manhattan’s Wildcat Creek, Reptile World reported on its Facebook site.

"We are very sad to report that our alligator that was in Wildcat Creek was found dead tonight," that site said. "He somehow fell into the water after getting caught in the trap set out for him/her."

A second alligator recently stolen from Reptile World has not yet been found, the store’s Facebook site added.

Both alligators were stolen late June 5. One was subsequently spotted in the area of Wildcat Creek.