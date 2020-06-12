Join us at First Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Sherman, this Sunday as Interim Pastor John Chastain brings a message from Luke 12:22-30, “So Why Worry?”, at the 8:15 and 10:30 a.m. services, or during the 9 a.m. service (W@9) when Keith Neill’s message will be “Don’t Worry – God’s at the Wheel” based on Luke 12:22-30. We are following the guidelines laid out by the state and local authorities for proper disinfecting and ask everyone to practice social distancing. The 10:30 service will also be live on KHUT 102.9 FM, and check the website, www.fpchutch.org, for the W@9 sermon. The deacons will prepare and serve a meal at the Christian Soup Kitchen on Thursday.

New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 700 E 25th, welcomes all to join in worship at 9:30 a.m. in the Sanctuary. Fellowship time follows with Sunday School at 10:50 a.m. Rev Craig Waetke will bring a message titled "If You Can't Say Something Nice---GOOD!" Scripture text will be read from Daniel 1:1-8. Church office phone number is 620-662-9439.

Grace Episcopal Church continues to live stream our Sunday morning services and our nightly Compline prayer services. We've also added some new weekday services of prayer and worship. Here is a complete list of our weekly services via Facebook Live: Compline online at 9 p.m. every evening; centering prayer at noon on Mondays and Wednesdays; and on Sundays, prelude music starts at 10:05 a.m. and liturgy starts at 10:15 a.m.

Just go to http://www.facebook.com/gracechurchhutch. Each of the services will start streaming a few minutes before the stated time. You do not need a Facebook account to access the live streaming.

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 407 E. 12th, invites you to join us Sunday at 8:30 a.m. for our live stream worship service. Go to our website at www.orlhutch.org and click on the “We LIVE Stream our Service” photo to join the broadcast, or go to our Facebook page and click on the live video. For those without internet access, call 844-868-6860 at the service time for an audio broadcast.

Vacation Bible School will be held June 22-26 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. for children four years old through rising fifth graders. All children in the community are welcome to participate. Registration forms are available at www.facebook.com/ORLHutchYouthClub/ or by calling the church at 620-662-5642.

Free curbside pick-up lunches are available 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. weekdays for children ages 1-18 at the Our Redeemer Early Learning Center. Children must be present in the vehicle to receive a meal. No registration or identification is required. For those in need of groceries, the ORL Food Bank is open 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays and 3-5 p.m. Thursdays.

New Life Christian Church welcomes you to join us Sunday, June 14, at 10:30 a.m. for traditional worship in song and service, including self serve communion and offering.

Pastor John Frey will bring the message, "Do Not Challenge God," taken from Matthew 4:1, 5-6.

Social distancing will be observed.

Wednesday evening Bible Study has been postponed until further notice.

First Baptist Church, 800 N Main, invites you to join them for worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. We will enjoy singing, scripture reading and Pastor Rishawn Austin's message. You are also invited to join them for come and go Prayer/Quiet time on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Please enter from the main street entrance.

The Hutchinson News welcomes local religion briefs about special speakers and events. Information about the time, date and location is published on Saturdays in the newspaper’s Faith section. The deadline is noon Wednesday for publication that week. Email information to newsclerk@hutchnews.com.