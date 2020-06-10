Jake LaTurner said he does not want to see a Democrat elected to Kansas’ 2nd Congressional District.

And that is one of the reasons the state treasurer is running for Congress.

LaTurner, a Republican from Topeka, is challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve Watkins, who also is a Republican, in the primary.

The state’s 2nd Congressional District encompasses much of eastern Kansas including all of Leavenworth County.

LaTurner argues a Democrat could win the U.S. House of Representatives seat in a general election if Watkins is once again the Republican nominee.

Watkins, who is in his first term in Congress, and LaTurner have been critical of each other as they head toward the primary. They will face off along with a third Republican candidate, Dennis Taylor, in the Aug. 4 primary.

LaTurner visited Leavenworth last week to participate in a local Republican town hall meeting.

“I’ve been up here a lot over the last few years,” he said.

LaTurner is in his third term as the state treasurer.

He previously had announced he was going to run this year for the U.S. Senate. But he ultimately announced last year that he instead would be running for the 2nd District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“It was clear to me that the seat was in jeopardy,” he said.

As part of his campaign for Congress, LaTurner has proposed what he calls a Contract with Kansas.

The contract lists seven positions he promises to take if elected to Congress. They include co-sponsoring a constitutional amendment to impose term limits for members of Congress as well as working toward a balanced budget and not voting for tax increases.

Two Democrats, Michelle De La Isla and James K. Windholz, are running for the 2nd Congressional District seat. The winners of the Democratic and Republican primaries will face each other in the Nov. 3 general election.

