Lansing school district officials are moving forward with plans to have a high school graduation ceremony later this month.

District officials already had announced June 27 as a possible date for this year’s Lansing High School graduation. But they also announced July 25 as an alternative date.

Superintendent Dan Wessel said it was announced Monday during a Lansing Board of Education meeting that the ceremony will take place June 27 unless additional restrictions are imposed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Graduations ceremonies at Lansing High School typically take place in May each year. But this year’s ceremony had to be delayed because COVID-19 restrictions that were in place at the time. Those restrictions have since been lifted.

Wessel said precautions will still be taken during the ceremony to try to limit the danger of exposure to the coronavirus including social distancing requirements for those in attendance.

“We’re planning on doing it outside,” Wessel said Tuesday in a telephone interview.

Lansing High School graduation ceremonies typically take place inside the school, but this year’s commencement will be held at the school’s football stadium.

Lansing High School Principal Rob McKim already has presented diplomas to a couple of recent graduates before they had to leave the area because of military and college commitments.

Wessel said these individual presentations will continue for graduating seniors who are unable to attend the June 27 ceremony including those who may not feel comfortable going to the event.

Monday’s meeting marked a return to in-person meetings for the Lansing Board of Education.

Because of concerns related to COVID-19, board members have mostly been meeting virtually since March.

“We will continue to live-stream so people don’t have come if they want to watch the meeting,” Wessel said.

