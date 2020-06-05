For the first time in its history, a Hutchinson-based, nationally recognized agriculture software firm has launched a software program to aid farmers as well as cooperatives.

This software not only helps farmers and managers place similar quality grains with one another, but it affords vertical trace-ability for many grains.

AgTrax’s Elevate advanced bin management software provides real-time bin inventory management of commodity volumes and average grading factors.

“The software allows farmers and/or elevator managers to maximize the quality of grain inside each bin,” said Gayle Lewis, president of AgTrax. “It’s a total bin inventory management software platform that also tracks the quality of the grain in each bin.”

AgTrax, founded in 1996, designs grain accounting systems, offering an comprehensive, integrated software programs and complete systems designed specifically for grain elevators, fertilizer companies, cooperatives, ethanol production facilities, feed stores, agronomy service providers, petroleum providers and other types of businesses in agriculture. From general ledger to mobile apps, AgTrax helps agricultural businesses nationwide with fully-integrated, advanced accounting software.

With this new Elevate software, farmers, cooperatives and other’s storing grains can configure the bins to only place a certain threshold of each product in particular bins. By doing this, the bin manager can perform a query of what is in each bin, it’s quality and its quantity.

This software is also able to trace where the grain came from and where it is going.

“If there’s contamination found downstream, it will show them every potential farmer and field that could be contained in a shipment,” Lewis said. “It helps them trace that grain to the field it was delivered from. The software can also trace an inbound delivery to discover every outbound shipment that could potentially contain grain from that delivery.”

Because cooperatives can see where any contaminated grain went, they can warn suppliers.

“It’s all about helping them trace potential contamination up and down the food chain,” Lewis said.

The Elevate software helps place all data in an easy-to-use program.

“If they’re wanting to sell grain, they can do a query of their entire enterprise,” Lewis said. “We created this product because of what we heard from our customers.”