Two people were seriously injured in a crash at the intersection of two Ellsworth County highways on Wednesday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Izack Filomeno Burrola, 24, of Lyons, was southbound on K-141 highway in a 2002 Nissan Altima when he attempted to turn west onto K-4 and was struck by a 2009 Toyota Corolla driven by Brynne Logan Weber, 18, of Marquette.

Both drivers were taken to Salina Regional Hospital with suspected serious injuries. Both drivers were wearing seat belts when the 1:20 p.m. wreck occurred, the patrol reported.