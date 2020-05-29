A video of a former Augusta baseball player took the rounds on social media on Friday and led to Southern Illinois issuing multiple statements, condemning the comments by Mason Hiser.

Via snapchat’s story, a social media app mode that allows messages to disappear within 24 hours, Hiser can be heard saying "today, we [expletive] [racial slur]."

Hiser’s story was captured via screen record as stories are unable to be saved with many more racial slurs said within the video.

We condemn these statements in the strongest terms, SIU Athletic Director Liz Jarnigan said in a press release. "They are antithetical to everything we stand for."

According to the school, Hiser graduated and is no longer a member of the baseball team, despite the NCAA allowing seniors to come back for another year if they chose to.

"This individual has graduate and is no longer enrolled," the school said in an official press release. "We condemn the extremely offensive, hateful comments in the post, which are in direct opposition to our values as an institution."

Hiser played for the Southern Illinois baseball team for the last two seasons. He was the opening day starter for the Salukis this past season and played a previous season at SIU.

Before that, he transferred from Barton Community College in Great Bend, Kansas.

Hiser is from Augusta, helping the Orioles to the state tournament for the first time in 16 years.

Five years later, he’s on video saying vulgar racist remarks.

This comes to light in the death of George Floyd, a man killed by an officer who held his knee on the back of his neck, causing protests and riots throughout Minneapolis and the rest of the country.

"These comments disgusted me," SIU head coach Lance Rhodes said. "There is no place for racism on our team."

We reached out to Hiser with no success as it appeared Hiser has deleted all of his social media accounts. We’ll update if and when we receive an official statement.