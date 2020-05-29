McPherson Hospital announced Friday that McPherson Urgent Care will reopen to the public on Monday.

The clinic will have reduced hours and adjusted processes temporarily. Hours will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, while being closed on the weekends.

McPherson Urgent Care is urging patients who have an injury, illness or having symptoms that could cause COVID-19 to request appointments. Patients can call the Urgent Care Clint at (620) 504-6241 or the Medical Office Building at (620) 241-7000 for screenings and further instructions. Walk-in patients to the clinic will be evaluated as soon as feasible.

The hospital’s emergency department continues to operate normally, but the COVID-19 screening that was put into place is longer being utilized after Friday.