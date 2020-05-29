With the state easing its restrictions of Executive Orders, giving power back to the local governments, the city of El Dorado has decided to open the municipal pool on June 9.

The city hopes you brought your floaties and snacks because there will be some changes compared to years past, starting with two sessions each day. The first will be from 1-3 p.m. and the second starting 30 minutes later, 3:30-5:30 p.m. The sessions allow the employees to properly disinfect the areas.

All patrons entering the pool to swim will be required to shower upon entry. Also, re-entry will not be allowed.

Each session will be limited to only 30 guests each. This applies to swimmers and parents, meaning if you have two children and one parent, there will be only 27 remaining allowed in.

To limit patrons, the city Parks and Rec Department will be taking reservations on Monday, June 8. Further information regarding the process will be released within a couple of days according to the Parks and Rec Department. On June 8, you may call 316-321-6911 to make your reservation.

Unfortunately, concessions will not be available to purchase. There will also be no seating available, so the city recommends all guests plan accordingly. the city Parks and Rec Department recommends leaving all glass containers at home.

In addition to the concessions being closed, the city Parks and Rec Department has decided to shut down the high dive and the slide in the deep end as well.

With the limited capacity of the pool during each session, the decision was to cancel all swim lessons and not allow any private parties this summer.