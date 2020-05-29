After nearly five decades of working for the city of Andover, Street Superintendent Bill Braitsch has decided to start down a new road: retirement.

Braitsch will celebrate 47 years of employment with the city on June 1, 2020. On Tuesday, June 2, 2020 he will have the honor of officially opening up the newest portion of Yorktown Parkway.

"Forty-seven years of faithful service to the public is a rare example. Bill has been a tremendous role model in terms of dedication, commitment, and reliability to all who have worked for him over the years" Mayor Ronnie Price said.

Initially hired as a seasonal maintenance employee in 1973, Braitsch said he came for the summer and stayed for a career. He was promoted to Street Superintendent in 1980 and has been in that position, leading a growing department, ever since.

"Bill’s forty-seven years of service is visible to anyone who travels the roads of Andover,” Public Works Director Rick Lanzrath said. “He has been a critical part of the success of the Andover

Street Department. During his time with us, the City has grown nearly 500% in both population and street miles. Bill has paved the way for our Street Department and will be missed.”

“Why have I stuck around so long? Good question!” Braitsch chuckled. “It’s a fun job with lots of variety. Every day is a different day!”

Having grown up in Andover and being able to make lots of personal connections within the community and the industry, Braitsch said, “It feels good knowing the work I’ve been doing all of these years: removing snow, filling potholes, etc. has all helped to make someone else’s day better.”

City Administrator, Jennifer McCausland agreed with Braitsch about the impact he has made on the public over his years of service. “Bill’s gifts related to visiting with residents and providing solutions will be hard to match moving forward. On behalf of the City of Andover, we wish him days full of sunshine and smiles.”

During his retirement, Braitsch is looking forward to spending time with his family, traveling, and fulfilling his wife’s “honey do” list of landscaping projects at home.

Because of the current situation and limit on mass gatherings, the City of Andover is unable to have a reception for the public to honor Braitsch. However, if you would like to send him a card, thanking him for his service and wishing him well on this new chapter, you may do so by sending them to: Bill Braitsch c/o City of Andover, PO Box 295, Andover, KS 67002.