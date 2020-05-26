Kansas Wesleyan has released its senior awards and named its teacher of the year.

The awards were announced virtually in a series of videos with the full list of winners announced by the institution Friday.

KWU’s Exemplary Teacher of the Year went to Dr. Meredith Drees, the chair of the religion and philosophy department.

Cassity Morlan was recognized with by the Communications Studies Department with two awards. Morlan earned a trio second-place awards from the Kansas Collegiate Media in overall cover design, page design and for a football spread in Wesleyan’s yearbook, The Coyote. Morlan also served as The Coyote’s co-editor-in-chief while also hosting a podcast and doing her senior capstone that was recognized as the outstanding student paper by the Southern States Communication Conference. She was also a member of the Wesleyan debate and forensics team.

Concordia native Izaiah Grogan received the Campbell/Hurd Emergency Management Award named after Rex Campbell, a KWU alumnus, who helped save the life of Aaron Hurd during an in-class cardiac arrest in 2016. Grogan had multiple leadership roles in Cadet Corps and taught the course, “Stop the Bleed.”

John Olivier was honored as a graduate of the Arete honors program and was named the top student in the Sport and Exercise Science Program. Olivier was a four-year member of the Wesleyan baseball team.

Hilda Pena and Morgan Parker were honored with The Teacher of Promise Award. Pena was the elementary recipient and did her practice at Cottonwood Elementary, while Parker, the secondary recipient, a Salina native and standout in the Wesleyan Music Department, did her practice at Sunset Elementary. Parker was also awarded with the Dora B. Newbanks Award for Distinction in Music. She is also the first student to receive the award from the department.

Hailey Vandevanter was the named the Outstanding Business Management Student, while Ellsworth native Natalie Soukup received the Donald Olson Sociology Award. Both Vandevanter and Soukup were athletes at KWU with Vandevanter playing soccer and Soukup in track and field.

Isabel Hinkeldey was named the George Taylor Criminal Justice Award winner, while also being a two-year member of the Wesleyan volleyball team. Kylie Ross earned two accolades for Outstanding Marketing Student from the marketing program, and is the co-Communications Student of the year from the communication studies department.

Salina native Phillip Hauser is the institution’s Outstanding History Graduate and Patrick Mercer is the Outstanding Accounting Graduate.

Morlan, Olivier, Vandevanter, Parker and Hinkeldey, along with Salina native Pedro Beltran, Kylee Cheatum, Holly Holt, Evin Miller, Mallory Lantz, Michelle Rodriguez, Michelle Sugimura and Troy Watson are Alpha Chi honor society graduates.