On Monday, June 8, the community will once again be able to access the building and the many services offered by the Hays Public Library. Beginning this day, open hours will be 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday. The first hour, 10 a.m.-11 a.m., will be reserved for at-risk patrons including seniors, pregnant women, and those with compromised immune systems. Library staff will be stationed at the door throughout the day to greet patrons and keep an occupancy count.

Limited access to computers will be available, as well as printing and faxing services.

Patrons are encouraged to wear masks, and library staff will wear masks in public areas. Several areas of the building will be restricted, and library users are asked to honor social distancing expectations by staying 6 feet from others. Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult or caregiver.

While group activities and normal library programs have been canceled for the summer, the Summer Reading Challenge is underway. Patrons can sign up and complete the challenge online.

The Friends of the Library Bookstore will remain closed, and item donations will not be accepted.

On May 4, the library initiated the first phase of its reopening plan by offering lobby pick-up and home delivery of books and other library materials. Both lobby pick-up and home delivery service will continue after the limited reopening on June 8.