Doyle falls a bit short of handsome, but the fun-loving character is adored by a growing number of supporters at the Salina Innovation Foundation.

The relatively lightweight gargoyle, and youngest in a family of 123, is among the few who need only a first name.

A creation of well-known Salina sculptor, Curt Krob, the mobile Doyle is made of foam. His job is to immortalize his copper kinfolk that ring the outside of The Temple, a 93-year-old architectural icon in downtown Salina. They’re 80 feet above ground.

He’s also a sort of mannequin for designing the hats that will decorate the 160,000-square-foot building "from any evil or harmful spirits," according to an online Wikipedia explanation on the reasons the creations exist. Another is to dress up the pipes that take rainwater away from building roofs.

The foundation is in its third year of putting the Temple’s gargoyles up for adoption for $500 apiece. Proceeds are used to help maintain the historic concrete structure.

Originally a Masonic Temple, the property was turned over to the Salina Innovation Foundation in 2017. The nonprofit uses the building as a business incubator and a gathering place for meetings, reunions, weddings, concerts and other events.

"We need to preserve what we have," said Mary Landes, the foundation’s executive director and founder. Gargoyle adoptions are her brainchild. The first drive started in December 2017, right after the Salina Innovation Foundation started.

"I thought it would be a fun way to get our community interested in helping to save (the gargoyles’) home," Landes said.

The first three adoptions were Hiram, who wears a top hat; Bruce, in a Scottish Glengarry hat; and Garrison in a Santa hat with his name on it.

The gargoyles are 23 inches from ear to ear, and are made from seven pieces of copper that were hand-hammered around a wooden mold. Doyle is an exact replica, Landes said.

"It was generously commissioned and donated by Steve Renich (of Salina), to greet visitors in our lobby," Landes said. "Doyle models the hats for the families to see before we place them on the real gargoyles. He is wonderful to provide an up-close view and to have a selfie taken."

Foundation volunteers have adopted out 14 this year, including two permanent gargoyles — one for the Masons and one for the Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 809, which is based at the Temple, and meets twice weekly for coffee. Members are enthusiastic volunteers at the building.

"Mary told me about it some time ago and I thought ‘You know, that is a good idea to draw interest and raise funds.’ " said Jim Deister, VVA chapter president. "Where else do you have a chance to name something (in this case a gargoyle), and put a hat on it to be noticed?"

Other gargoyle names so far are: Joe, Bruce, Bob, Lilly, Hiram, Ms. Gotrocks, Sunbonnet Sue, Lucy, Mike, Donald, Cerberus, God Bless America and Capitalist.

"The more hats go up, more people will be noticing and asking questions, which creates more awareness," Deister said.

The name Sunbonnet Sue was chosen by Donice Applequist, of Salina. She and husband Roy Applequist contributed at a Temple fundraiser that was staged prior to the isolation caused by COVID-19. A "side benefit to the sponsorship," she said, was naming a gargoyle.

Sunbonnet Sue is a quilt pattern that first appeared during the 1800s, according to classicsewingmagazine.com.

Donice’s idea was to honor women’s suffrage. Their adopted "gargoyle-ette" is No. 19, in honor of the 19th Amendment that gave women the right to vote. The amendment was ratified Aug. 18, 1920.

The adoption has other meanings.

"It’s also for the strength and character of the women who have settled in the Great Plains and what they’ve done," she said. "A lot of women, like my great aunt and grandmother, used sunbonnets when they gardened."

The adoptions can pay tribute or honor symbolism, Landes said, but political causes or statements are not allowed.

One person has asked to adopt a gargoyle that will wear a red MAGA hat, an acronym meaning "Make America Great Again" from President Donald Trump’s election campaign.

"They can have a red hat, but it won’t have any political statements. This is for the community," she said. "People may just think it’s for the Kansas City Chiefs."

To adopt a gargoyle, call Landes at 785-201-3132, ext. 1, or email happening@salinatemple.com. To learn more, visit salinainnovation.com/donate.

"We will send a current map of available gargoyles, samples of other hats, and all the information you need to welcome your gargoyle," Landes said.

The foundation is also willing to set up payment plans.

She is interested in hosting events for adopters to increase traffic at the Temple.

"You’ll be in a club with 122 members, like a family," Landes said.

As the hats are finished, donors are invited in to see their hat displayed on Doyle.

That same contact information can be used to donate to the foundation for any reason.

"Every dollar helps to save and protect this building for our community," Landes said. "We also need volunteers to sew the weather-resistant hats."

Money is sorely needed to pay for repairs and utilities that average $5,000 a month; $8,000 to $10,000 a month during the winter, she said.

Elevator repairs run $5,000 when the specialized repairmen visit from Topeka, Landes said. The elevators are currently not working.

Gargoyle adoption can provide a max of $60,000 a year, so much more is needed.

"This is one of our fundraisers to help pay for building expenses," she said.

A good deal of the nonprofit’s operating income is from renting out space, but event bookings are down, thanks to the pandemic.

"We were hit hard in April," Landes said. "We had to reschedule several weddings, and the Salina South High School prom."

A number of small and startup businesses rent space on five of The Temple’s seven floors. The top floor is reserved for the Masons.

Deister has discussed with Landes adding a small business development center for veterans. The Vietnam Veterans of America staged a PTSD/Suicide Prevention town hall gathering in the Temple a year ago, and more town halls are in discussion.

"We are holding our breath, but things seem to be moving again, and we are being creative," Landes said. "The community has been very supportive, and we have a tribe that wants to save the Temple.’

The foundation has no money yet to pay employees, she said.

"We need our endowment to grow so the nonprofit can count on an income from the dividends," Landes said. "This is a grassroots effort. Nobody has ever done this before. We hope to get this (restoration) set up and get the building covered for the next 90 years."

Donice Applequist praised Landes for her efforts.

"I really admire her for undertaking that challenge. There are a lot of possibilities there; studios for music and art, as well as business development," she said. "The building should be saved."

For now, Landes said, "The pigeons and bats are kept outside, but they would love to come inside. If we don’t act, it will become a parking lot or an abandoned eyesore. We need to preserve what we have."