Memorial Day services in both Augusta and El Dorado have been canceled, the result of group size limitations due to executive orders by Gov. Laura Kelly to slow the spread of pandemic COVID-19.

Memorial Day is May 25.

Augusta Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6746 announced Monday the cancellation of its annual Memorial Day service at Elmwood Cemetery due to the pandemic. It will not be rescheduled.

The Avenue of Flags at Elmwood Cemetery will be out in honor of Memorial Day.

Individual flags will not be placed by volunteers as they have in the past. Individual flags and flag holders will be available may be placed by each gravesite by a family member. They may be picked up at the Elmwood Cemetery office. For more information call Commander Lisa Snyder at 316-253-1958.

El Dorado American Legion Post 81 will not be hosting the annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Sunset Lawns Cemetery.

Vern Barker, Adjutant for the American Legion Post 81 said, “We will however be placing Flags on Veteran’s graves, Friday May 22 at Walnut Valley and Belle Vista Cemeteries and at Sunset Lawns Cemetery on Saturday, May 23 at Sunset Lawns Cemetery.”

Flag placements begin at 9 a.m. both days.

Under the current phase of Gov. Kelly’s “Ad Astra: A Plan to Reopen Kansas,” groups are limited to no more than 10 people, individuals are strongly encouraged to wear cloth masks in public settings and maintain social distancing of at least six feet between individuals.