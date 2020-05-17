Authorities were investigating late Saturday to try to determine the cause and manner of death for Keaton B. Knutsen, 20, whom they found at an apartment complex in south Topeka.

Topeka police Lt. John Trimble said officers were called at 5:14 p.m. Saturday to the complex in the 3700 block of S.W. Plaza Drive, where Lt. Aaron Jones said Knutsen was found to be deceased.

The location involved is just south of S.W. 37th Street and roughly two blocks west of S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

Police asked anyone with information regarding Knutsen’s death to email telltpd@topeka.org or call the police criminal investigation bureau at 785-368-9400.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or going online to www.p3tips.com/128.