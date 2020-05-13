EL DORADO, Kan. – Butler Community College will resume face-to-face classes for fall 2020. As national, state, and local officials develop a plan to re-open, the College will adhere to guidelines set forth by those officials and follow CDC and KDHE recommendations.

Face-to-face does not necessarily mean business as usual. Various protocols will be in place to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff. College leadership is working diligently to determine learning options that keep the safety of students in the forefront while also balancing the quality of instruction. For example, the number of students in a single classroom is being reviewed.

Butler Community College campuses closed to the public on March 18 and the institution moved all spring and summer classes to remote teaching.Over the summer Butler will slowly implement a phased approach for bringing staff and faculty back to campus while also adhering to necessary COVID-19 protocols.