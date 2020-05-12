Pratt High School has won a Jester Award for Outstanding Choreography in their production of “Once Upon A Mattress.” The student team of Kristen Hodgkinson, Alyssa Green, Kena Sterling, Konli Sterling and Jadyn Thompson put together the choreography for the show that was produced in September 2019.

Music Theatre of Wichita honors high school productions across the state with Jester awards for excellence in a wide variety of areas each year.

Konli Sterling was also nominated in the pre high school performer category.

This was Arica Malone’s first show as director and she was excited for the recognition.

“It’s been such a rewarding experience to work with such talented students and adults. This was a team effort with each of the choreographers contributing in a special and specific way and the cast working hard,” Malone said. “What a joy it was to present ‘Once Upon a Mattress’ for the community. We will celebrate together soon.”

Normally, the Jester Awards would be presented in Wichita at Century II with all the nominees in attendance. But with COVID-19 restrictions, the awards were held online. Some awards were presented by current professional actors who worked at Music Theatre of Wichita.

There were 48 high school productions across the state, including much bigger schools than PHS, that received nominations in various categories.