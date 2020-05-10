TOPEKA — Austin Jensen, of Salina, is one of six Washburn University students to be awarded the Esta Morgan Scholarship Fund for the 2020-2021 school year. This scholarship is awarded to deserving Washburn students studying in the education department.

Washburn University awards millions of dollars in scholarships each year. Scholarships are based on student interests, career aspirations, community service and academic success. In addition to admissions and specialized scholarships, academic departments across Washburn offer a wide array of scholarship opportunities for new and continuing students.

More information can be found at washburn.edu/scholarships.