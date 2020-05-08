Eight nonprofit organizations received a total of $36,400 Monday in the second round of grants issued from the recently formed Rally Reno Nonprofit Response Fund.

The money comes from a $110,000 pool funded by donors of the United Way of Reno County and Hutchinson Community Foundation. The grants are aimed at expanding local nonprofits’ capacities to continue providing services during the COVID-19 crisis.

“The strength of our nonprofits will determine the depth of our community’s ability to recover from this crisis,” said Lisa Gleason, United Way of Reno County executive director. “Investing in those organizations that are critical to supporting those in need ensures that they are able to hold to purpose and serve their mission. We are really proud of our joint effort with the Community Foundation to give support where needed. Together we are stronger.”

A panel of community leaders awarded the following grants.

American Red Cross – $5,000: Funds will be used to purchase safety equipment and cleaning supplies, investing in technology for servicing clients virtually and safely during disasters, such as home fires, and to help support blood drives.

Child Care Links – $7,500: Funds will be used to pay rent, utilities and other operational costs as necessary to sustain the organization through the pandemic, allowing for the continued support and monitoring of county child care providers.

Circles of Hope Reno County – $2,000: Circles staff will use funds to assist Circle Leaders – program participants – with payments for cellphone and internet service providers to ensure the ability of those families to stay in communication with their Allies and program staff during this challenging time.

Hutchinson Community Foundation – $7,500: Funds will cover the cost of printing and mailing a postcard to 31,045 households in Reno County sharing concise information about how to find resources for immediate needs and how to help during the pandemic.

Live Free Ministries Inc. (Buhler Omega House) – $2,400: Funds will cover rent payments of two clients whose income was lost due to the COVID-19 crisis so the Buhler Omega House can continue to serve those clients in their recovery.

Our Redeemer Lutheran-Early Learning Center – $5,000: Funds will be used to help supplement a single payroll period for 20 staff members of the Early Learning Center during a period when enrollment is lower due to COVID-19, making it possible to retain high quality, trained staff in preparation of higher need of services as community members return to work.

Prairie Star Health Center – $2,000: Assist patients who will qualify for level 1 of the sliding scale payment option due to loss of income during the COVID-19 pandemic but may still not be able to afford even reduced payments at this challenging time.

USD 310 Fairfield – $5,000: USD 310 will establish a fund for immediate needs of families of the Fairfield school district. Assistance may include food, rent, and medical assistance. These families live in the most rural parts of Reno County and services within Hutchinson are difficult to access.

“Reno County nonprofits have experienced lost revenue plus increased needs for the clients they serve – a big hit to the bottom line,” said Aubrey Abbott Patterson, Hutchinson Community Foundation president and CEO. “We anticipate that the need for emergency grants to fill the gap will continue for many months, and we will need further support from our very generous community.”

Those who would like to make a gift to the Rally Reno Nonprofit Response Fund may contact Patterson at aubrey@hutchcf.org or 620-200-0175 or Gleason at lgleason@unitedwayofrenocounty.org or 620-669-9329.