Arrest made in drive-by shooting

PITTSBURG — An arrest was made Thursday from a Tuesday incident in which a man is accused of yelling obscenities and shooting at a female victim. The woman wasn’t hurt, but her car window was shot out.

Dakota J. Schmidt, of Pittsburg, was identified as the suspect involved in the shooting incident, which took place in the 300 block of East Monroe Street, according to a Pittsburg Police Department news release. After checking numerous locations based on tips, investigators located Schmidt in an apartment at 2601 N. Joplin St., Pittsburg.

Schmidt, 19, was taken into custody without incident, and police located a stolen firearm, as well as items believed to be methamphetamine and related drug paraphernalia. Schmidt was later transported to the Crawford County Jail, where he was booked for attempted second-degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm, felony possession of stolen property, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Husky stolen after getting loose

SALINA — A woman's Siberian husky was stolen after it got out of her yard Wednesday.

Salina Police said the dog got of the yard in the 500 block of Reynolds Street. A neighbor saw the dog in her front yard in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue and unsuccessfully tried to secure the husky.

Police said at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday a front-door camera belonging to the same neighbor captured two women walking the husky with a blue rope around its neck and told the owner.

According to police, the owner assumed the women would contact the animal shelter, but when she contacted the shelter, it did not have the dog.

The dog is a 2-year-old black and white Siberian husky valued at $1,200. Police said copies of the video are being reviewed.