The El Dorado Police Department have arrested Brent Martin in connection with a sexual abuse allegation that occurred approximately five years ago at EduCare Daycare Center on the Butler Community College Campus in El Dorado.

"The employee has been placed on immediate suspension without pay," Butler Community College said in an official statement. "College administration is cooperating fully with local authorities."

"During the course of this investigation, we arrested the Assistant Director of the daycare, Brent Martin," El Dorado Police said.

The police department took in a report on Sunday, May 3 of a past sexual abuse that occurred approximately five years ago and with their investigation, arrested Martin on Tuesday, May 5.

Martin is charged with Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child. The individual arrested was involved in multiple community organizations when he came into contact with children.

"We believe this is a great reminder to have a conversation with your children regarding sexual abuse," El Dorado Police said. "For help with starting this conversation with your children please utilize the Sunlight Children's Advocacy & Rights Foundation (SCARF), which can be reached at (316) 313-4107.

If you have any information regarding the ongoing investigation or believe your child is a victim of sexual abuse, please contact Detective Kayla Gatz at (316) 322-4498.