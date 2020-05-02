Fort Hays State University today announced a new collegiate licensing partnership with Affinity Licensing that will be effective on May 1, 2020.

Affinity will work closely with FHSU’s Office of University Relations and Marketing to develop and manage the university’s trademark licensing program. Affinity will also act as the exclusive agency to manage and grow the university's brand licensing strategy and relationships with manufacturers and retailers.

Fort Hays State becomes the first NCAA Division II school in the nation to partner with Affinity.

"We are thrilled to begin working with Affinity Licensing," said FHSU Chief Communications Officer Scott Cason. "The leadership team at Affinity brings more than 100 years of collective licensing experience to this partnership, and we found their focused, efficient and personalized full-service solution to brand management the ideal fit for our needs as we work to advance the FHSU brand.”

"The team at Affinity shares FHSU's deep commitment to progress through innovation and entrepreneurship," says Dan Shaver, partner of Affinity Licensing. "We are proud to use Affinity's vendor-friendly licensing model, proven retail expertise and leading technology tools to help FHSU's local and national vendors deliver more quality merchandise to the growing base of passionate FHSU Tiger fans."

Affinity will provide a wide-range of technology-rich and personalized services for the university and its valued licensee partners, including product development and retail marketing consulting, an online system for review and approval of new products and design concepts, and compliance and enforcement support.

Affinity Licensing is a values-based trademark licensing agency providing personalized service, industry-leading technology and strategic revenue objectives to deliver a better approach to brand management. Affinity Licensing has offices in Carlsbad, Calif., and Winston-Salem, N.C.