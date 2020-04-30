Kansas Gas Service, a division of ONE Gas, Inc., announced that it will present $5,000 to Rally Reno County, an effort established to provide assistance to area residents who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Kansas Gas Service is committed to making our communities better places to live," said Lauren Clary, community relations manager for Kansas Gas Service. "This is a challenging time for many residents physically, socially and economically. We’re grateful for organizations that are banding together to help every sector of our society."

Rally Reno County is a partnership with the Reno County United Way, Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber and Hutchinson Community Foundation. When gift cards are purchased from participating local businesses, matching donations are made to the Unmet Needs Fund that provides basic essentials and shelter assistance for Reno County families affected by the pandemic.

"Rally Reno County is a unique way for us all to unite in meeting the challenges that our community members are facing," said Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber president & CEO Debra Teufel. "This donation from Kansas Gas Service will help provide funds to the nonprofit organizations that are working every day on the frontlines to help people in need."