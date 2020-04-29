Two arrested after burglary

SALINA — Two men were arrested after the burglary of a vehicle Wednesday morning just north of Salina.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched at 3:27 a.m. Wednesday to the 2600 block of North Ohio Street, across from Webster Conference Center, for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

The office said a witness told it they say someone drop off a person and that person jumping a fence and messing with another vehicle, before being picked back up by the first vehicle.

About five minutes later, deputies located the suspect vehicle about a mile west on Interstate 70, close to mile post 252. The deputies found items taken from the vehicle the suspect was messing with on Ohio Street.

Deputies arrested both Carson Burr, 19, of Salina and William Farley, 38, of Abilene in connection to trespassing and burglary.

Students asked to create infomercials to help teachers

LANSING — While Lansing students remain at home as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, they have an opportunity to help their teachers.

Students have been invited to create short videos in which they offer tips about MacBook computers.

Sharon Burns, community relations coordinator for the school district, said Lansing teachers recently were given new MacBook computers.

“A lot of them weren’t used to the MacBooks,” Burns said.

She said the videos can serve as a tool for teachers.

“There’s lots of little things about MacBooks that they don’t know about,” she said.