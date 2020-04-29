A mobile COVID-19 testing initiative launched in Kansas to set-up drive-through sites in certain communities that haven’t had access to testing.

Mobile units will travel to the counties of Reno, Butler, Scott, Rooks and Saline on a rotating basis each week to test those who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.

In addition, all health care providers and first responders can be tested whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms.

An appointment for testing can be made at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com, but on-site scheduling also will be available. The site is supported by Walmart, eTrueNorth and state officials.

"Testing is important to re-opening the country and the state, and we are thankful to Walmart and eTrueNorth for working with us to bring mobile testing to communities in need of more testing," Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said. "As we prepare to implement less restrictive measures, we know we will still be working to overcome the pandemic for the next 12 to 18 months, so widespread testing will be a key part of our ability to support our economy and our state."

"Walmart is committed to supporting the state of Kansas’ efforts to expand COVID-19 testing, especially in communities that have had limited access to testing," said Ryan Irsik, Walmart public affairs director for Kansas. "We are grateful to our pharmacists and associates who are supporting these testing sites, and to eTrueNorth and state and county officials as we work together to open sites that will help Kansans access timely testing."

COVID-19 testing schedule:

Reno County:

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays each week; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting

State Fairgrounds, 200 block of State Fair Road (access via Plum Street or Main Road)

Butler County:

Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays each week; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting

El Dorado State Park, 1714 N.E. Shady Creek Access Road, El Dorado, KS 67042

Scott County:

Mondays and Tuesdays each week; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting

Scott Lake State Park, 101 West Scott Lake Drive, Scott City, KS 67871

Rooks County:

Wednesdays and Thursdays each week; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting

Webster State Park, 1140 10 Road, Stockton, KS 67669 (enter park and take the 1st left)

Saline County:

Fridays and Saturdays each week; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting

KHP Training Academy, 2025 E. Iron Ave., Salina, KS 67401 (lower parking lot)

Additional testing information:

The drive-through site will test anyone who may be exhibiting symptoms of the virus. In addition, the site is available to all health care workers and first responders, whether or not they are exhibiting symptoms.

Appointments must be made through eTrueNorth’s online portal at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com, which will screen individuals to ensure they meet CDC eligibility for testing. On-site scheduling will be available for those who are not able to schedule online. For questions regarding testing, call 800-635-8611.

Those being tested will need to stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to walk-ups; those being tested must be in a car.

The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose on-site while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical professional to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and then dropped in the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-through site.

eTrueNorth, a contractor of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable departments of health.

The site will be staffed by volunteers, including Walmart health care professionals and eTrueNorth team members.

While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.