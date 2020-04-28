Meth, not bombs, found in car

SCAMMON — A verbal altercation in a church parking lot in Scammon last week escalated to a bomb threat and ended with arrests of two Pittsburg residents for drug possession and intent to distribute, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the church parking lot early Thursday afternoon, where they had been advised a woman involved in an altercation allegedly made threatening comments about a bomb being in a vehicle. Kansas State Troopers and an Explosive Detection K9 Unit from the Quapaw Tribal Marshals Office then responded to assist, according to a sheriff’s office press release.

The explosives-sniffing dog did not detect any bombs — but another law enforcement dog from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office alerted officers to the presence of illegal drugs, the release said. When deputies searched the car, suspected methamphetamine and marijuana were allegedly discovered.

36-year-old Melissa (Rakestraw) Miranda and 60-year-old Kevin Gray, both of Pittsburg, were arrested at the scene and transported to the Cherokee County Jail, where they were held on allegations of possessing meth with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Miranda also faces an additional allegation of criminal threat.