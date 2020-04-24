This content is being provided for free as a public service to our readers during the coronavirus outbreak. Please support local journalism by subscribing to The Butler County Times Gazette online at https://www.butlercountytimesgazette.com/subscribe

An employee of LakePoint El Dorado, an 85 unit senior living facility, tested positive for COVID-19 on April 23, according to Omega Senior Living, the management firm of LakePoint.

Staff, residents and family of residents were notified on April 23.

“For us, the big thing is keeping everyone informed,” said Beth Huck of Omega Senior Living. “Right now no other associate or resident are showing any symptoms.”

The affected employee is now quarantined.

According to Omega, the employee has not been in the facility since April 16, when they became symptomatic.

All other staff and residents were tested for COVID-19 on Friday with the assistance of the Butler County Health Department.

Test results are pending, results will likely be know Monday or Tuesday. Friday the Kansans Department of health and Environment reported 13 cases to date in Butler County, resulting in three hospitalizations.

“We have been fallowing all CDC guidelines for six weeks,” Huck said. :We will continue to do all the things we have been doing.“

That includes keeping any and all visitors out of the facility, observing social distancing guidelines, increased cleaning and sanitation; wearing masks, following hand washing guidelines; and other measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Omega also maintains a daily communication service with the families of residents.

“I update that every day, even when there is nothing to really update,” Huck said. “Family cannot come to our building right now, and that is hard on them.”